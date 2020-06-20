Pakistanis have historical ties with London Central Mosque: Zakaria

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said Pakistan and its diaspora in the UK have a historical association with the London Central Mosque since its establishment.

According to a statement issued on Friday, Zakaria paid a visit to the Central Mosque during which he presented Islamic calligraphy paintings to Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan, Director General of London Central Mosque Trust and The Islamic Cultural Centre.

“It is a matter of great delight that some specimens of Islamic calligraphic art from Pakistan are going to be displayed in The Islamic Cultural Centre. Islamic calligraphy is held in great esteem by Muslims and there is a huge reservoir of talented artists in Islamic calligraphy in Pakistan. This is a small token of our people’s love and respect for this monumental Islamic centre,” the High Commissioner said.

The High Commissioner for Pakistan is the ex-officio Permanent Secretary/Member of Board of Trustees of the London Central Mosque Trust and The Islamic Cultural Centre. The Pakistan government and the High Commission have always been supportive of the Mosque and the Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dubayan said Pakistan has rich cultural heritage and the calligraphic paintings would make a beautiful addition to the big cultural mosaic of The Islamic Centre. He also commended Zakaria’s close liaison with the institution.

Both Zakaria and Dr Dubayan exchanged ideas on the important work that the institution has been doing for the education and guidance of Muslims in the UK, especially the youth. They also discussed future collaboration for the promotion of the Quranic teachings and Islamic heritage. The High Commissioner offered all possible support to the Mosque and the Centre in their future endeavours.