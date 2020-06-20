Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presents Rs923bn budget sans new taxes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday presented a Rs923 billion “tax-free” budget with a “record” Rs124 billion for health and Rs317.8 billion for development — Rs221.9 billion for settled districts and Rs95.9 billion for merged tribal districts.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2020-21 in the KP Assembly, finance minister Taimur Jhagra said the total outlay of the budget was pitched at Rs923 billion — Rs739.1 billon for settled districts and Rs183.9billion for merged districts.

About the ongoing expenditure, the minister said a total of Rs605.2 billion had been allocated, i.e. Rs517.2 billion for settled and Rs88 billion for merged districts.

Regarding development expenditure, he said a total of Rs317.8 billion had been earmarked — Rs221.9 billion for settled districts and Rs95.9 billion for merged districts.

He said a record Rs124 billion had been allocated for health sector for settled and merged districts, adding the budget for settled districts had been increased from Rs87 billion to Rs105.9 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

The minister said the government will focus on ensuring provision of adequate stocks of equipment and medicines as well as increasing strength of doctors in public sector hospitals. He said every family of the province would be provided with Sehat Insaf cards for which an amount of Rs10 billion had been allocated.

He said Rs36 billion had been earmarked for MTI (Medical Teaching Institute) hospitals — including Rs26 billion for MTIs’ current budget and Rs4 billion for completion of key projects. Besides, he added, Rs6 billion had been allocated for special demand funds for improving healthcare system in major hospitals.

Jhagra said shortage of infrastructure and equipment in basic health units would be overcome and for this purpose a project worth Rs13 billion would be launched in collaboration with the World Bank.

Similarly, he said, budget had been increased from Rs2.5 billion to Rs4 billion for procurement of medicines in healthcare facilities, besides Rs1 billion had been earmarked for waste management of hospitals through private sector.

The minister said separately Rs24 billion had been allocated for emergency corona relief fund to combat the deadly virus. Out of the total amount, Rs15 billion would go to settled districts and Rs9 billion to merged areas.