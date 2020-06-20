Pakistan secures $1.5bn from WB, ADB, AIIB for virus response

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday signed three financing agreements worth $1.5 billion with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to aid in the government’s coronavirus response.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony held here, according to a PM Office press release. Under the agreement for Covid-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support Program (CARES), the ADB would extend financial support of $500 million with the objective to support Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen the health system and mitigate socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic.

The AIIB would extend co-financing of $500 million for the Covid-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support Program (CARES) to augment the Government’s efforts to mitigate the direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.

The third agreement titled “Securing Human Investments to Foster Transformation (SHIFT) worth $500 million aims at strengthening the civil registration and vital statistics, health and education systems essential for human capital accumulation.

It will also help recognise and support the contribution of women to economic productivity and improve efficiency of the national safety nets. Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed signed the three loan agreements on behalf of Pakistan while World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan, ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang signed agreements on behalf of the WB, ADB, and AIIB. The disbursement of $1.5 billion will be made to Pakistan in the next few days.