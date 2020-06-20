Six more Kashmiris fall prey to Indian brutalities

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops killed six more Kashmiri youths in brutal operations carried out the Shopian and Pulwama districts of occupied Kashmir on Friday, taking the number of killings in the disputed territory to eight since Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, during cordon and search operations, the troops killed four Kashmiri youths at Bandpawa Chitragam in Shopian and two others inside a mosque in the Pampore area of Pulwama. On Thursday, the troops had killed one youth each in these areas.

Indian police and troops also used brute force and fired tear gas shells in Pampore on demonstrators protesting against the killings.

Meanwhile, the troops continued violent military operations in different areas of Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts.