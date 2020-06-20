Shahzad says ruling no one’s victory or defeat

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the Supreme Court’s quashing of a presidential reference against Justice Faez Isa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar said this was “no one’s defeat or victory”, Geo News reported.

In a press conference alongside information minister Shibli Faraz, Akbar said: “When the order was issued, an impression was created as if this was victory for one and defeat for another [side]. This is no one’s defeat or victory.” He added the outcome was a product of a “democratic society”.

He said the government was “satisfied” with the short order and believes that the Supreme Judicial Council is the proper forum to deal with matters pertaining to judges.

When Faraz spoke, he said it was a “sensitive matter” and they would not take any questions on it after the briefing. “I want to make it clear that the government has the highest regards for the judges and the judiciary,” Akbar added.

“It was also said [by various people] that the court has declared the Asset Recovery Unit as illegal but I couldn’t find any reference to this in the order,” he said. The premier’s aide said that for the last 13 months, a lot has been said and written about the matter but the government “never made any comment” in this regard.

On sending the matter to FBR, Akbar said that the federal government had already agreed to the proposal given by the Supreme Court but the petitioner rejected it. “PTI, Prime Minister Imran Khan and I, as an advocate, strongly believe in the independence of the judiciary.”