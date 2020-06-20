TCF’s goodwill ambassador

Islamabad: Sidra Iqbal has joined The Citizens Foundation (TCF) as goodwill ambassador to raise awareness on how quality education can transform the society.

Sidra an eminent journalist will be working alongside the TCF team, using her influence to create awareness for the education emergency in Pakistan and highlight how TCF is working at the grassroots level to take education to the most difficult parts of the country for less privileged children.

“The world around us has drastically transformed and we have been left with no option but to adapt swiftly. This new world will need innovation, compassion, commitment and re-skilling the next generation. TCF has a brilliant legacy of a positive learning environment and the opportunities of excellence which helps their students to believe in their dreams and break the cycle of poverty,” commented Sidra. Regarding the collaboration with TCF, Sidra said, “I have always been inspired by TCF’s work, and I am very excited to work together with their team at a time when it is ever more significant to learn, believe and dream.”