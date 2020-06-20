Labourers killed as well caves in at Kallar Syedan

Rawalpindi : One labourer was killed while another sustained multiple injuries on Friday when an under construction well caved in at Kallar Syedan.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 informed that two labourers identified as Talat Mehmood, 31, and Muhammad Qaiser, 35, were digging the well when its wall collapsed and both got buried under the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and pulled them out of the debris.

Muhammad Qaiser died on the spot while Talat Mehmood received multiple injuries and was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for treatment, spokesman added.