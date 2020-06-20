‘Private schools’ mafia exploiting masses during pandemic’

Islamabad : President of the Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) and Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Insurance Dr. Murtaza Mughal on Friday said private schools mafia are exploiting masses in these difficult times which should be stopped.

Many schools have stopped paying employees amid lockdown while others are paying reduced salaries but students are being charged in full for nothing, he said.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the parents who are unable to pay full fees are being harassed by the administration of schools which is educational terrorism.

He said that majority of schools are charging fees on the pretext of online teaching which is a useless exercise as the mafia is not concerned with education but only profit resulting in a falling standard of education.

Majority of private schools are playing with the future of the country and there is no authority which can stop their immoral activities.