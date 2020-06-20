What hampered implementation of Police Order 2002

Islamabad : After independence, the people demanded a change in the colonial system of policing. A bill was passed in the Sindh Assembly to introduce Police Commissionerate System in Karachi like the one in Mumbai, India.

The bill was submitted before the then Governor General of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for the final approval. Qauid-e-Azam approved the bill with his signature and sent the same for notification. But unfortunately the bureaucracy used delaying tactics, meanwhile, he passed away and the bill never saw the light of the day.

According to a police officer, President General Pervaiz Musharraf introduced amendments fundamentally undermining the order’s intent and spirit. The report concludes that “amendments in ‘Police Order 2002’ have watered down provisions that held some promise of reform, including mechanisms for civilian accountability and internal discipline, as well as guarantees for autonomy and safeguards against political interference in the posting, transfer and promotion of police officials.

These amendments were made in 2004 when the PML-Q leadership opposed the ‘Police Order 2002’, fearing losing their leverage over the police to harass political opponents.

According to the report, one former IG stated that “the primary concern was not a diminution of provincial autonomy but rather the threat that the undiluted administrative control of the provincial police officer over his force would deny them opportunities to determine posting and transfers on the basis of political considerations.”

Whatever have been the motives for reforms or for the amendments, it is now the prerogative of the elected government to either undo these amendments or altogether scrap this order. However the reforms need to be introduced into the police department without any further delay.

The Crisis group report has given recommendations to the government which should be seriously considered.

The important recommendation among others include; separation of police complaint authorities from public safety commissions; empowering the public safety commissions by devising stringent mechanism for police accountability; increasing salaries, particularly of those at the bottom of hierarchy; making the appointment of senior police officials subject to the recommendations of the relevant public safety commission; appointing an independent police ombudsman to investigate serious cases of abuse, including custodial deaths and sexual offences against female prisoners; evolving a national consensus on how to make the police a disciplined, efficient, modern, non-partisan, service oriented and transparent institution and framing statutory legislation based on that consensus, instead of indefinitely extending a presidential ordinance.

“The magistracy system does not commensurate with the requirement of the modern times. They contended that it provides dual control which is against the basic principle of modern administration,” former inspector general of police (IGP), Zulfiqar Cheema, when contacted, said.

He added that police are under dual command of deputy commissioner as well as the superintendent of police in magistracy system. He said duality of command badly affects morale and efficiency of the force. It restrains the initiative of police officers and hinders the professional growth of their organization.

The system of dual control over the police force might be suitable for a colonial administration but certainly, not for the modern, independent democratic country, the former IGP said, adding, it has no capacity to cope with the security challenges of 21st century which require operational autonomy to ensure rapid response, efficiency and a proactive approach.

He said all the developed countries have regarded Metropolitan policing system, adding, it allows the institutional growth of the police and enables it to deal quickly and effectively with present day challenges of security and law and order.

“Magistracy system had only a superficial check. The real checks on the misuse of police powers come from judiciary, media, public representatives, civil society and above all from within the police command,” Zulfiqar Cheema concluded.

Conlcuded