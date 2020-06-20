COMSTECH webinar on June 22

Islamabad : COMSTECH (the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - OIC) will organise an international online seminar on ‘Current Status of Science, Technology and Innovation in OIC Member States’ on June 22.

The COMSTECH Spokesman said on Friday that former Prime Minister of Jordan Prof. Dr. Adnan Badran would address the international online seminar with his talk on 'Current Status of Science, Technology and Innovation in Muslim World' at 3pm.

The lecture is open to join through ZOOM by scientists, researchers, academicians and general public of OIC member states, he said.