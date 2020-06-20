Sugar at 70 per kg

Islamabad : After the Islamabad High Court order to Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to provide sugar to the public at the rate of Rs70 per kg, Almoiz Group, having five sugar mills, took the initiative and opened outlets at their mills premises, to facilitate the public to purchase sugar at the subsidized rate of Rs70 per kg.

Almoiz Group has also involved the local administrations to extend outlets in the mills regions. The mills which participated in this activity include Baba Fareed Sugar Mills, Thal Industries Corporation Ltd., Safina Sugar Mills Lalian, Layyah Sugar Mills and Almoiz Industries Limited, Piplan, Mianwali.

The cities covered included Dera Ismail Khan, Mianwali, Layyah, Chiniot and Okara, in order to maximize the availability of the product to the people. Just within a couple of days, the Group has established over 50 outlets in mills’ regions. After these successful openings, the Group has also started extending outlets into big cities like Peshawar, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, so that even more people can benefit. Almoiz Group now has plans to extend the network to even more cities in the coming days.