Positive cases from twin cities on continuous rise

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is on a continuous rise and its contribution to the national tally is also increasing as every 12th patient being confirmed positive from Pakistan is a resident of twin cities and every 11th death caused by COVID-19 in the country has been reported from the region.

Till June 7, every 13th patient and 13th death due to the disease in the country was from the twin cities but for the last 12 days, the coronavirus illness is hitting population harder in this region of the country.

To date, a total of 165,062 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from all across the country of which 14,428 are from the twin cities. The virus has so far claimed a total of 3,229 lives in Pakistan of which 303 have been reported from this region of the country.

Almost similar is the trend of active cases of COVID-19 as every 11th active case of the disease in Pakistan on Friday was from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. At present, as many as 100,450 active cases of the disease are in Pakistan of which 9,170 are in the twin cities.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak that is hitting population badly in the region has claimed another five lives in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours while as many as 458 new patients have been tested positive for the disease taking total number of patients from the region to 14,428.

The virus claimed four more lives in Rawalpindi district, one each from Rawal Town, Cantonment Board area, Taxila and Gujar Khan in last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 208 while one patient belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory died of the disease taking death toll from the federal capital to 95.

In last 24 hours, another 304 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 9941, of which 2770 patients have so far recovered.

On Friday, there were 7,076 active cases of coronavirus illness in the ICT according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 154 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 4487 of which a total of 2,185 have so far been discharged after treatment from healthcare facilities while 208 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

At present, as many as 695 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while another 1,398 confirmed patients of the disease have been in isolation at their homes in the district, he said. Another 7,500 suspects of the disease are under quarantine at their homes in the district.