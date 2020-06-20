Neymar ordered to pay Barca $7.53m

BARCELONA: Neymar must pay 6.7 million euros ($7.53m) to Barcelona, a court ordered Friday after the player’s case against his former employer was dismissed.

After his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 the Brazilian forward sued Barca for 43.6 million euros that he claimed he was due for various bonuses. But a judge dismissed Neymar’s case and instead sided with Barcelona, who had also sued their former player for breach of contract. Neymar has five days to appeal the decision.