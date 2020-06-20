Wuhan Open pencilled in for October

SHANGHAI: Staging the Wuhan Open later this year will send a powerful message about the city’s recovery from coronavirus and have an impact that stretches beyond tennis, the tournament’s co-director told AFP.

The annual Wuhan Open is now pencilled in for October 19-25 after the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) this week released its provisional calendar for the rest of the year.

The schedule “is conditioned on several key factors” including player safety, government approvals and relaxation of travel restrictions, the WTA said. At present, most foreign nationals are barred from entering China.

Wuhan Open co-director Brenda Perry told AFP the tournament will not go ahead if overseas players cannot come, and that a final decision will be made around early August.

But she added: “I’m thrilled for all my colleagues and friends in Wuhan, and what this will mean to the city and the people of the city. “It’s hugely symbolic of overcoming a hugely challenging moment.”