Pak squad to leave for England on June 28

ISLAMABAD: A 43-member Pakistan cricket contingent will depart for Manchester on June 28 from Lahore to feature in three-Test series against England starting from August 5 at Old Trafford.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told ‘The News’ the team departure has been set for June 28, when a chartered plane will take the contingent to Manchester.

“The contingent will leave for Manchester on June 28. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and his wife will be part of the contingent. The PCB chairman will be heading to UK on yearly leave. Then the team will be taken to Derby where the whole squad will be quarantined,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.

The team has also planned a few practice matches during the quarantine period. “There will be no bar on the practice matches during quarantine period. After practice in the nets, it is expected the players will be engaged in three-day practice matches. However, all depends on the management’s decision as when these practice matches would be played. The matches are only aimed at giving much-needed practice to the touring party. With 29 players at its disposal, the team management will select two teams for these matches.”

In Derby, all the facilities and grounds will be available to the touring squad that will again return to Manchester in third week of July to start preparation for the Test series.