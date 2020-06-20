OMCs delegates meet FPCCI chief

KARACHI: A delegation of various oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Pakistan visited FPCCI President Anjum Nisar to voice their concerns about the current oil situation in the country.

The companies said that the prime minister was being misinformed about the realities on ground.

They clarified that they were regulated by OGRA as per the terms of their license and the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) allowed OMCs to import the product.

They said they have been selling well above last year as well as forecast for June 2020, and the shortage was mainly due to the cancellation imports by DG (Oil) on March 25, 2020.

The OMCs said they had repeatedly communicated with the ministry, and appealed to lift the ban on imports, but it was all in vain.

“The imports were only conditionally allowed around April 22, 2020 after many appeals and representations,” the representatives said.

The delegation stated that the formation of a committee headed by the DG (Oil) and a member from Pakistan State Oil was not just unconstitutional and illegal, but also biased due to conflict of interest.

The OMCs stated that the harassment of OMCs and threats being made by different law enforcement agencies, including FIA, which have no jurisdiction, should immediately stop.

The OMCs also stated that in case of cancellations of their licenses by OGRA, thousands of pumps would not be able to get their supplies and oil marketing companiess would also not be able to execute their imports for July 2020.

This would cause an even bigger crisis and all efforts should be made to avert this situation.

The oil marketing companiess demanded an immediate end to the vilification and an impartial enquiry into the matter and hold those to account who were found responsible for this crisis.