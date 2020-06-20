close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2020

Extension in ST deadline urged

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2020

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar on Friday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the deadline to file sales tax return and payment for April and May up till June 30, 2020.

The FPCCI president said the step would facilitate the registered persons in discharging their tax liability without default and as per legal obligation.

“There is a smart lockdown in all the provinces of the country; businesses are not fully operational, and almost all the economic and business activities, meetings etc, are at halt due to Covid-19,” he added. Under these circumstances, registered persons were not getting enough time to submit their sales tax invoice; make tax payment and file sales tax returns by the respective deadlines, he added.

