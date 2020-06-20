‘Dhabeji CPEC SEZ well on track’

KARACHI: Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), a priority project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was well on course to be developed under Public Private Partnership through international competitive bidding process, an official said on Friday.

“Government of Sindh, despite COVID-19 outbreak has received huge interest and a number of bids were received from potential investors on 11th June which are currently being reviewed,” said Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Investment Department, Sindh, in a statement.

Shah, who was chairing a project review meeting, said Dhabeji SEZ was the most viable and commercially well-connected SEZ in Pakistan. “The zone will facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan,” he said. Secretary investment said a number of key industrial clusters including but not limited to steel, automotive, autoparts, chemical, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, textile & garments would be housed within Dhabeji SEZ.

It has been estimated that the Dhabeji Project will create 50,000+ direct, 500,000 indirect jobs in addition to the economic and social development in Pakistan. The zone will help increase the exports volumes in major sectors.

It is expected that the project development will start in the coming months with the support of National Development & Reform Commission of China as part of the industrial cooperation phase of CPEC. The project is being executed through SEZMC on behalf of Government of Sindh.