Gold prices up Rs1,400

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,400 per tola on Friday to an all time highest rate in the country.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs100,700/tola. It was the second time that gold rates in the local market have increased above Rs100,000/tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs1,200 to Rs86,334. In the international market, gold rates rose by $9/ounce to $1,736.

Local jewellers claimed that gold price in the local market was lower by Rs8,000/tola as compared to gold rates in the Dubai market.

One jeweller said prices in the local market increased because of an increase in the international market. People were investing in gold as it was safer than other investments, he added.

Muhammad Shafi Khan, a senior goldsmith, said only investors were buying pure gold bars, while jewellery sale had declined. “Ninety five percent to 99 percent local people had no means to buy gold. Less than one percent people are coming to the market for buying,” he added.