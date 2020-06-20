Stocks dip in choppy trade amid renewed economic angst

Stocks on Friday moved both ways to end flat in thin trade as investors’ found their hands tied by a string of ‘smart lockdowns’ slapped on parts of the country, especially industrial areas, renewing fears of yet another economic downswing, dealers said.

KSE-100 shares index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), lost 0.30 percent or 100.90 points to close at 33,438.95 points, while KSE-30 shares edged 0.15 percent or 21.85 points lower to end at 14,439.46 points level.

Topline Securities in a market note said, “Lackluster activity prevailed at the local bourse as the index shuttled between positive and negative zones with low volumes to close”. Some pressure was observed during the eleventh hour of trade which can be attributed to FTSE quarterly rebalancing flows, the brokerage added.

Of 319 active scrips, 83 advanced, 215 retreated, and 21 remained unchanged. Investor participation almost halved to 105.898 million shares, as compared to 216.225 million shares in the previous session.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “Equities remained range-bound due to lackluster trading activity, while volumes halved compared to previous day”.

“LSM (large-scale manufacturing) in April 2020 shrank 42 percent year-on-year and 33 percent month-on-month, where fertilisers, cements, and investor concerns dragged the index down, shedding 98 points,” Balani added.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, "Stocks closed lower amid thin trade on economic uncertainty”. Oil stocks outperformed after surge in global crude oil prices following OPEC and allies supply cut commitments, Mehanti added.

“ADB’s slashing growth forecast to 2 percent for FY21, large-scale manufacturing contraction by 42 percent YoY, and investor concerns over rupee instability amid fall in exports and remittances in FY20 weighed on market,” Mehanti added.

Faisal Shaji Strategist at Standard Capital said, "The spread of coronavirus cases and strict lockdown will ultimately hurt market sentiments before July”.

“The market couldn't sustain main support level of 33,800 points, while banking sector’s big scrips did support index; however, the next support level is 33,000 points level,” Shaji said.

Umair Naseer, vice president equity sales at BMA Capital Manager, said, “Going forward, market outlook will depend on improvement in COVID-19 situation, relief measures by central bank/government”.

“Further cut in policy rates or any other policy incentive and improvement in relations of ruling and opposition parties/allies may give the market some direction,” Naseer added.

Habib Metro-Financial Service in a report said, “The market is expected to remain range-bound going forward unless moved by any triggers as it’s yet to find a sustainable medium-term direction with economic and political uncertainty persisting as major concerns.

“We recommend investors to stay cautious with value-hunting in blue-chips as the only prudent trading strategy in the prevailing context”, the brokerage report said.

The top gainers were Premier Sugar, up Rs23.59 close at Rs338.24/share, and Mari Petroleum, gaining Rs11.05 to finish at Rs1,217.33/share.

Sapphire Textile, by losing Rs54.99 to close at Rs735.01/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, shedding Rs30 to close at Rs890/share, ended the day with most losses.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 9.130 million shares and it lost Rs0.07 to end at Rs2.84/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Hum Network with 2.195 million traded , shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs1.17 to end at Rs15.88/share.