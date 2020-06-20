Banks sanction Rs107.5bln loans under SBP Rozgar Scheme

KARACHI: As of June 12, banks have approved loans worth Rs107.5 billion, under the risk sharing facility of SBP Rozgar Scheme, introduced to save jobs during pandemic, while of that total financing amounting Rs23.5 billion is for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and small corporates, a central bank report said on Friday.

JS Bank maintained its top position by approving Rs3.783 billion worth of financing followed by Habib Bank Limited with Rs3.624 billion for SMEs as of June 12, showed the report released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on banks' performance under SBP Rozgar Scheme supported by Government of Pakistan’s Risk Sharing Facility.

According to the report, the performance of top five banks over the last five weeks (May 15, 2020 -June 12, 2020) shows continuous increase in approved financing amount of each of these banks.

A comparison of these five banks over the said period indicates the JS Bank Limited maintained its top position throughout all these five weeks; however, Habib Bank Limited improved its position to second from third since May 29, 2020.

Bank Alfalah Limited also improved its position from being at the lowest on the performance rung since May 21. On April 10, 2020 State Bank of Pakistan introduced a refinance scheme to provide concessional credit at 3 percent interest rate and generous repayment terms to any business that commits to not lay off its workers for 3 months.

The goal of the scheme was to provide an incentive to businesses to protect jobs.

On May 6, 2020, SBP complemented this scheme with a 40 percent risk sharing facility (RSF) on first loss basis from the Government of Pakistan for utilisation of this scheme for SMEs and small corporates (defined as business with annual turnover not exceeding Rs2 billion).

As of June 12, 2020, there has been significant take up in the scheme. Amongst the banks there is considerable difference in the extent to which they have provided credit under the RSF.

Some have been more active than others. This note provides to the public bank-level information on two key areas: one is total amount of loans provided by the bank under the scheme to SMEs and small corporates and the second the loan amount approved by the bank in percent of the loan amount applied (acceptance ratio).

The goal of this note is to promote the use of this scheme and to recognise banks that have been most active in providing credit to SMEs and small corporates under this scheme.

It should be noted that this note provides information only on the data related to credit to SMEs and small corporates. The rankings of the banks may be different when also using the data for lending to large corporates as some banks may be more focused on serving those segments of the market. It should also be noted that these figures focus only on lending under the Rozgar Refinancing scheme.