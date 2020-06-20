Our pace attack ‘the best’ in history, claims Shami

NEW DEHI: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has claimed they may have the best pace attack in Test history, brushing aside the feared West Indies quicks of the 1970s and 1980s.

Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have over become leaders of the Indian attack, which has traditionally relied on spinners.

“You and everyone else in the world will agree to this — that no team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package,” Shami said in an online chat for Cricinfo.

“Not just now, in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world,” he added.

When reminded of the West Indies pace packs of the 1970s and 1980s, Shami said India still has fast bowlers waiting on the sidelines to take over.

“We have a bowler on the bench who can work up speeds of 145-48 kph,” said Shami, who has 180 wickets from 49 Tests.