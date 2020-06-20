Adventure over

The apex court of Pakistan has quashed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa in a verdict announced on Friday. Farogh Naseem left his ministerial portfolio to prove the reference but to no avail. Established on weak footings, the reference could not hold its feet. It is, indeed, the victory of the judiciary; and the government must think twice before wasting time in such fruitless activities.

With a strong, sound and resolute judiciary the other pillars of state stand secured. It is hoped that in future no such adventurism will be exercised.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad