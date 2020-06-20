close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
June 20, 2020

Relief for schools

Newspost

 
June 20, 2020

This refers to the letter 'Private fees' (June 18) by Hassan Iqbal Wajid. I agree with the writer that private schools administration should reduce the fees during this pandemic.

Several sectors are operating in the country with SOPs despite the pandemic. But closure of private schools in the country is creating a lot of problems for teaching staff. I request the government and concerned authorities to think of this sector and give some relief to it.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

