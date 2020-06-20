Emergency times

When New York faced an onslaught of Covid-19, choking all state-owned health facilities, the governor declared a medical emergency, acquiring all available health facilities to cater to the needs of citizens. Pakistan, with an already insufficient and neglected health infrastructure, faces a far worse situation, which requires federal and provincial governments and all civil and uniformed services and private hospitals/clinics to pool their resources and provide relief to people. All state institutions exist to serve the people and must be seen doing so.

It is unfortunate that the state has failed to regulate existing medical health facilities to provide affordable subsidized healthcare, even in times when a deadly pandemic has infected large numbers, including the most deprived sections living in utter poverty. Same is the situation with education. The federal and provincial governments must declare a medical emergency. We need to learn from what others have done. The government should shift patients suffering from other ailments who require hospitalization, or were already in a hospital, to specific hospitals, either civil, military and private while ensuring that Covid-19 patients are housed in separate hospitals. Profiteering in such times must be checked and if any private hospital refuses, the state must acquire it.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore