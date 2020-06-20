close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
June 20, 2020

SOPs for all

Newspost

 
PTI leaders have justified the imposition of a smart lockdown on the pretext that people were not observing the set SOPs. If one compares the knowledge and understanding of the British rulers of the values and culture of the local population with the present rulers the scales would tilt in favour of our colonial masters.

Our leaders should chalk out strategies consistent with the lifestyle, literacy level and cultural ethos of this part of the world.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

