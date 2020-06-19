Dexamethasone not to be sold without prescription

Shahina Maqbool By

ISLAMABAD: Prohibiting over-the-counter sale of Dexamethasone — a synthetic steroid which has shown to be effective in the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients requiring oxygen therapy or ventilation — the Ministry of Health Thursday announced that the drug will henceforth only be sold to customers holding a valid prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner.

The decision has been taken in view of shortage of Dexamethasone (injection and tablet) in the wake of trials suggesting that the drug, which has long been used for treatment of a range of inflammatory conditions, could be a lifesaver for critically ill Covid-19 patients.

“All pharmacies shall ensure uninterrupted supplies and availability of the drug at the price fixed by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. The drug shall be sold only to customers with valid prescription by a registered medical practitioner. Pharmacies and distributors are hereby directed to maintain the sale and purchase of the drug and submit the record, along with hard copies of prescriptions to the Inspector of Drugs on a fortnightly basis,” a circular issued by the Ministry of Health states, warning of “strict action in case of any violation/delinquency.”

The notification adds that Pakistan has multiple manufacturers of Dexamethasone and it is exceptionally important that the drug be reserved for use in severely ill and critical patients.