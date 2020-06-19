Ceasefire violations: FO lodges strong protest with Indian diplomat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Charge’d Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and registered strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, resulting in the martyrdom of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to one.According to a Foreign Office, the Indian diplomat was summoned by Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry to protest the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Bagsar and Nikial sectors of the LoC.

Due to the Indian firing, 27-year-old Razeem, 25-year-old Tehzeeb, 13-year-old Ali Maroof, residents of Ratta Jabbar village in Nikial Sector, and 60-year-old Rasheeda Bibi, resident of Lewana Khaiter village in Bagsar Sector, were martyred.

Also, 61-year-old Muhammad Hussain, resident of Lewana Khaiter village, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1,410 ceasefire violations, resulting in 12 Shahadats and serious injuries to 102 innocent civilians, the Foreign Office said.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & Saarc) underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights law and international norms, further vitiated the already tense atmosphere.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).