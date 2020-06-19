Opposition says govt hiding incompetence behind corona

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly on Thursday questioned the government policy on controlling the COVID-19 and accusing it of trying to hide its financial incompetence behind the pandemic.

The federal government defended the budget and its policies to control the pandemic and blamed the Sindh government for having no policy to control the pandemic in the province.

Khurram Dastgir of the PML-N dubbed the government as a government of “mafia”, by the mafia and for the mafia. “The government is following a policy of eliminating poor, bring IMF, and promote mafias,” he alleged, while taking part in the debate on budget in the National Assembly.

At the outset of the sitting, Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP raised the issue of not issuing the production orders of jailed leader of the PPP Syed Khursheed Shah, who was in under judicial remand of NAB since last over 250 days.

Naveed Qamar said Khursheed Shah was in the NAB custody since last many months but so far no reference was made against him. “It was regretted that we cannot be able to do anything for him yet,” he said while demanding for his production in the house during the budget session.

Naveed Qamar said the government was hiding its incompetence behind the coronavirus pandemic as before the coronavirus and lockdown, one million people were already unemployed. He said the government has set unrealistic targets including that of the tax collection and the GDP growth for the next fiscal year.

Naveed Qamar said the government should fully support the agriculture sector to ensure food security during these difficult times. He said sufficient number of aircraft and other equipment should immediately be procured to confront the threat of locusts. He said apart from building new dams, it is important to invest in water conservation projects. Khurram Dastgir questioned the financial figures presented in the budget, accusing the government of hiding the real economic figure with telling a lie to the people.

He said more than 500 doctors and paramedical staff were infected with coronavirus, while the government was busy in meetings only through press conferences. “The government was bringing half truth before the people with regard COVID-19 pandemic,” he alleged.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said this government has comparatively working better than the previous government despite crisis. He supported the idea for introducing an interest-free system in the country.

Ali Muhammad politicians should avoid turning political differences into personal enmity. Amir Haider Khan Hoti of the ANP said the COVID-19 situation has badly affected the poor, hence, allocations for Ehsaas Programme should be doubled. He said the total debt has increased from Rs30,000 billion to Rs41,000 billion in last 19 months and according to Economic Survey, the unemployment has increased in same period.

He said petroleum levy should be reduced and that relief should also be given to the CNG sector. He suggested the government to increase the salaries of employees by at least 10 percent.

Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali said coronavirus has adversely affected the economy including exports and tax collection. He asked the government to take steps to address the issue of water shortage in Balochistan.

Mohsin Dawar said the tribal districts should be given their due share in development funds. He said a parliamentary committee should be constituted to investigate into the deforestation carried out in the tribal districts.

He said the Online education was being going on in throughout Pakistan but not in tribal districts.

Lal Chand of the PTI said the federal government has provided Sehat Insaf cards and cash assistance under Ehsaas Programme to the people of Tharparkar.

He said the Sindh government should also pay attention to address the problems faced by Tharparkar.

Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel of the PTI said the government presented a balanced budget in the difficult times when the COVID-19 has affected the entire world. He said the previous governments destroyed institutions such as Pakistan Steel Mills, PIA and Pakistan Railways.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Imran Khan’s policy against COVID-19 is aimed at protecting the lives and livelihoods. He said it is also the first time that the present government has taken action against the untouchable mafias. Mohsin Shah Nawaz of the PML-N said that the government had not provided relief to the masses in this budget. “I will term it an IMF budget,” he said.