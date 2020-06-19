First time in history: FBR collects less taxes than previous year, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said that for the first time in history Federal Board of Revenue has done less tax collection in the country than the previous financial year as the incompetence of the present federal government is responsible for this situation.

Addressing the post-budget press conference here at Sindh Assembly building auditorium on Thursday, the Sindh CM said that federal government had find a pretext in the form of coronavirus emergency to cover up its own incompetence.

The CM was accompanied on the occasion by Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and his Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The CM said that no one knew with certainty as for how long the coronavirus emergency would last in the country.

He said that Sindh had been getting less fiscal resources in the federal budget than its estimated share in the federal resources. He said that his government in the previous year had prepared a balanced budget but this year the situation had changed due to the coronavirus emergency.

He said that the federal government was not in the mood to accept its incompetence in doing the tax collection. “It is wrong to blame the coronavirus for your failure,” he said.

He said that his government had been forced to curtail its development budget owing to the federal government.

The CM said that he didn’t agree to the concept of imposing any “Smart” lockdown in the country against the spread of the coronavirus as either there is lockdown or there is no lockdown in the country as there is no such thing as smart or dumb lockdown.

Responding to a question, the CM said that there was no defect in the National Finance Commission Award as the only defect was less tax collection by the federal government. “The tax pilferage not being plugged is the real defect”.

“We have demanded that tax collection powers should be devolved to us as we will show how collections are made,” he said.

He said that efforts were made to usurp the rights of the provinces.

Sindh CM said that last year he had presented a balanced budget as this year he was not satisfied much with the new provincial budget.

He said that Sindh in the outgoing fiscal year had received Rs 553 billion out of the promised Rs 606 billion as its share under the federal divisible pool. He said that it was being informed that the province would get Rs 760 billion in the next fiscal year.

He alleged that the federal government had a committed a robbery of Rs 229 billion as Sindh would get Rs 229 billion less from the federation in the current year. “What else should I say other than terming it a robbery”.

He said that annual development budget of Sindh government for upcoming fiscal year was Rs 233 billion. He said that apart from the provincial Health Department, no new scheme had been planned by his government for any other sector.

He said that new provincial budget contained the funding for establishing a hospital for treating infectious diseases in every divisional headquarter.

He said that funding had been provided in the new provincial budget to complete 700 ongoing development schemes in the province.