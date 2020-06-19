Despite frequent violations of resolutions, India’s election to UNSC questionable

ISLAMABAD: India’s belligerent policies and actions seeking to unilaterally change borders with neighbors continue to pose a threat to peace and security of the region and undermine efforts for promoting stability and development in the region, said the Foreign Office during the regular media briefing here on Thursday.

Commenting on the continuing war-like situation on the Indo-China border in which India has suffered heavy casualties, the Foreign Office commented, “We have noted the reports of renewed clashes in the China-India border areas. We believe that the clashes happened as China was negotiating with India to resolve the conflict peacefully and through agreed mechanisms”.

The spokesperson refused to congratulate India for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, when Pakistan neither put up a candidate nor boycotted the elections.

“The General Assembly has elected four non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term commencing from 1 January 2021. We congratulate Ireland, Norway, and Mexico on their election to the Council. The election of India, however, raises fundamental questions”, said the spokesperson.

“The UN Charter stipulates that in discharging this responsibility, on behalf of the member states, the Council shall act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations. This is the touchstone for the Council’s credibility and legitimacy”, she said.

Instead, Pakistan says India stands in flagrant violation of several resolutions of the Security Council that prescribed a UN-supervised plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination.

India’s gross and systematic violations of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) have been extensively documented by international human rights and humanitarian organizations as well as the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in its successive reports. India has incarcerated 8 million Kashmiris, including top Kashmiri leadership, with 900,000 occupation troops.

To a query about the visit of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Afghanistan in which the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not participate, the spokesperson said the COAS met with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.

“The two sides discussed the latest status of Afghan peace process. The two sides also agreed to a dignified and time-bound return of Afghan refugees. President Ashraf Ghani thanked Pakistan for opening of Torkham and Chaman border to allow Afghan transit goods and facilitate Afghan nationals who wished to return to their country”, she said. Also on humanitarian considerations arising out of the outbreak of COVID-19, Pakistan has reopened its borders with Afghanistan to facilitate trade.

“At present, both Torkham and Chaman border crossing points are open for trade with Afghanistan. Pakistan looks forward to an early resumption of normal bilateral trade that would facilitate traders on both sides,” she added.

Commenting on the latest situation in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirms that matters related to Hong Kong are China’s internal affairs. We believe it is important to uphold international law and adhere to the basic norm of non-interference.

Pakistan, said the spokesperson has strongly condemned and categorically rejected the Indian defence minister’s remarks about the situation in IOJ&K and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“The statement is another manifestation of the BJP government’s delusions about AJK and incurable obsession with Pakistan. The Indian defence minister’s statement is another desperate attempt to divert attention from India’s state-terrorism and unacceptable human rights violations in IOJ&K. It is also designed to ramp up flailing support for the BJP through unabashed political opportunism and reckless disregard for the peace, stability, and security of the region”, she said.