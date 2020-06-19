close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
June 19, 2020

3 children killed in house roof collapse

ISLAMABAD: Three children, including two brothers, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Swat’s Matta tehsil Thursday morning, a private news channel reported.

A married couple and another person were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The rescue officials are trying to clear the debris.

