3 children killed in house roof collapse

ISLAMABAD: Three children, including two brothers, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Swat’s Matta tehsil Thursday morning, a private news channel reported.
A married couple and another person were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The rescue officials are trying to clear the debris.