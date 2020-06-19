close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 19, 2020

Pakistan condemns Houthi bid to target civilians in Saudi Arabia

National

A
APP
June 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday strongly condemned the latest attempt by Houthi militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

“It is commendable that a bomb-laden UAV was successfully intercepted and destroyed,”Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said in a statement.

She reiterated Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Latest News

More From Pakistan