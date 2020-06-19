Pakistan condemns Houthi bid to target civilians in Saudi Arabia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday strongly condemned the latest attempt by Houthi militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.
“It is commendable that a bomb-laden UAV was successfully intercepted and destroyed,”Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said in a statement.
She reiterated Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.