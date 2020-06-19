close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
June 19, 2020

Pakistan to reopen Taftan border for trade activities

June 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday announced to reopen Taftan border seven days a week for the trade activities only while ensuing proper SOPs and guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said, “Taftan border shall remain open seven days a week for trade only while ensuring proper Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and guideline.” Earlier Pakistan had closed the border due to coronavirus out-break.

