Over Rs1.8tr AJK budget presented

MUZAFFARABAD: The AJK government Thursday presented a public-friendly and historic tax-free budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 amounting to over 1.39 trillion and revised budget for 2019-20 to over Rs1.18 trillion.

Presenting the budget in the AJK Legislative Assembly, Minister for Finance Dr. Najeeb Naqi said total revenue had been projected to the tune of over Rs1.15 trillion , which includes the estimate of Rs1.5 billion as capital expenditure.

“The government will receive 28.5 billion rupees from tax revenue, FBR taxes, 70 billion state receipts and 19 billion on other miscellaneous receipts," he said.

The minister said Rs.24.5 billion had been proposed for the Annual Development Program (ADP). About 72 percent funds of the ADP have been proposed for the ongoing and 28 percent for the new schemes. "199 schemes would be accomplished during the next financial year”, the Minister informed.

He said projecting Kashmir cause, maintaining good governance and achieving sustainable development were three top most priorities of the AJK government.

The minister thanked the federal government for allocating funds for the development of liberated territory in the prevailing financial constraints.

“A project costing over 3.64 billion rupees for the Indian firing victims has been incorporated in the federal development program. About 3 billion rupees has been proposed for the ongoing schemes under the Minister for Kashmir Affairs”, the minister added.