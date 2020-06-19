AIIB approves $500m loans in corona response

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) Board of Directors has approved a loan of $500 million for the COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Programme to support the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to effectively manage the COVID-19 outbreak and reduce its immediate social and economic impacts.
“Pakistan’s ongoing economic recovery and ability to sustain high and inclusive growth have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a press release issued by the AIIB.
Total revenue is expected to decline in FY2020, which will contribute to increasing Pakistan’s primary fiscal deficit by about 2 percentage points.