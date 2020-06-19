Senate chairman calls on Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday called on Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chief Sardar Muhammad Akhtar Jan Mengal after the latter parted ways with the incumbent federal government a day before.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Akhter Mengal said that although Sadiq Sanjrani was not part of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), however, he called on him as a coalition partner of the incumbent government and chairman Senate.

The chairman Senate wanted to know the reasons behind our decision to part ways with the federal government, he said. The BNP Mengal leader said that he had asked him to inquire from the government as to why it did not implement the agreement between the two parties signed when they joined the federal coalition. It is the government that should respond if it has implemented any part of the agreement, Akhtar Mengal said while divulging details of the meeting.