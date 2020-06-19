close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar orders fixing price for corona test

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of different rates being charged by private labs for the Covid-19 test, price hike and hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

According to a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister directed the health minister and secretary Secondary Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) to fix the same price of corona virus test in private labs.

The chief minister said the health department should facilitate people by ensuring a suitable test fee and implementation of it. He said that the government would never allow private labs to loot people. He also stressed availability of oxygen cylinders at fixed rates and said that a legal action would be initiated against hoarders.

