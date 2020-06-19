25-year-old woman found dead

A woman was found dead at her house located in Block 13 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Thursday. The scene was attended by the Sharea Faisal police and rescuers, and the body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Ariba, daughter of Shahid. The police said the family of the victim was not cooperating with the police. An initial investigation revealed that the woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, the police said, adding that investigations were underway.

Road tragedy

A man died in a road accident on National Highway, said the Steel Town police station. The police and rescuers reached the accident site and moved the body to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Talha, son of Syed Tahir. The police said the deceased was resident of Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. His motorcycle was hit by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene after the accident, the police said, adding that a case had been registered against the unidentified driver.