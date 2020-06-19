SSUET activates LMS to prepare faculty for online education

Following the instructions of the Sindh government and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to start online classes, the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has activated the Learning Management System (LMS) at the campus to prepare the faculty for online education.

The SSUET organised a two-week training on capacity building of the faculty for the online lectures. Chairpersons of all departments attended the training sessions to conduct the same training courses for the faculty members in respective departments. Focusing on the challenges related to the online education in Pakistan, SSUET VC Prof Dr Vali Uddin said the present situation demanded preparing students for the world that would emerge after this crisis ran its course, not only through instructions but also through practice. “To accomplish this task, the training of the faculty is necessary for online learning of the students.”