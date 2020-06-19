PPP chairman appreciates ‘balanced’ budget of Sindh govt

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated the Sindh government for presenting what he described as a balanced budget that “caters to the urgent needs of the people and the province” given the coronavirus crisis, locust attacks and poverty.

During a video-link call with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday after he presented the Sindh budget and attended a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, the PPP chairman said that by increasing the salaries up to 10 per cent of the provincial government employees and earmarking massive funds for health, education and agriculture sectors, the Sindh government had displayed its commitment to the citizens despite the fiscal constraints and the federal government’s non-cooperative attitude.

Bilawal pointed out that the PTI’s federal and provincial governments chose to “throw their employees at the mercy of unbearable inflation and price-hike but the Sindh government raised salaries, and injected more funds into the healthcare system to save lives threatened by coronavirus and other diseases”.

The PPP chairman said the PTI governments neither had the will nor any capacity to think of the people which could made it plan for the public welfare as “they are lagging behind while Sindh has allocated huge funds for poverty-reduction programmes through the Social Welfare Department at the Union Council level”.

The chief minister informed the PPP chairman that Sindh had presented “pro-people, pro-poor, pro-farmers budget during the worst financial crisis as the federal government gulped Rs229 billion from its share during the current fiscal year”.