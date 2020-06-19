ATC sentences extortionist to five-year jail term

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sentenced a man to five years in prison after convicting him of extorting money from the wife of a filling station owner.

According to the prosecution, the convict Arif Khan had obtained Rs2 million as protection money from the complainant Hajrah, whose husband was associated with the fuel station business.

The ATC-XX judge, who conducted the trial at the judicial complex inside the central prison, pronounced his verdict as reserved after recording the evidence and the final arguments from both sides.

The judge observed that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the accused beyond any shadow of a doubt. The judge awarded a five-year jail term to the accused and also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs20,000. On defaulting, he would undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

The complainant said that Khan had been threatening her and demanding Rs2 million as protection money for her husband’s life. He had already been paid Rs1.5 million and was arrested in September last year when he was collecting the remaining Rs500,000.

State prosecutor Iqbal Meo argued that there was sufficient evidence, including the recovery of the extorted money, to connect the accused with the commissioning of the offence, while the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses also corroborated the claims.

The FIR of the case was registered at the New Town police station under sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.