When Sindh govt can’t run a Taluka hospital, how it will run Karachi’s three major hospitals, asks PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said on Thursday that when the provincial government had no ability to run a Taluka hospital properly, how then it could run Karachi’s three major government hospitals that had been given back to the federal government under an order of the apex court.

Sheikh, commencing on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s post-budget press conference, said that instead of levelling baseless allegations, the province’s chief executive should have told the people what his party’s government had done to the province during the past 12 years.

Sheikh said the CM claimed that he could efficiently run Karachi’s three major government hospitals – the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and the National Institute of Child Health -- but his government had given 111 government hospitals, including hospitals in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal, to NGOs. “Money has been given to these NGOs under a single line transfer without any audit.”

The PTI leader said the PPP rulers should not misguide the people as these hospitals had been with the federal government even before the 18th amendment. “Under the PPP government, patients are taking their lives by jumping from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s roofs,” he said.

He said the federal government would run these hospitals efficiently with a budget of Rs13 billion. He said the Sindh rulers had given AIDS to the province and dog-bite cases.

CM’s presser

Sheikh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president, said that CM Shah had levelled allegations the federal government without giving any facts and figures.

“For the past seven years, CM Shah holds the keys of the finance department himself and he is personally behind all corruption scandals and scams in Sindh,” Sheikh said.

The PTI leader said the chief minister did not tell what his achievements were and what he wanted to do in the province.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in humanity and his actions are based on a pro-humanity approach. He has given assistance to one crore sixty-one thousand people, but on the other hand, the PPP has given only poverty and deprivation to the residents of Sindh.”

Instead of 22 per cent people, 30 per cent of people in Sindh were given cash assistance of Rs12,000 by the federal government, he said. Even in Larkana, Rs2.2billion were distributed among185,000 needy residents.

But on the other hand, the approach of the chief minister was based on corruption and cruelty as he had given nothing to the people of Sindh, Sheikh said. “He didn’t even give ration of Rs60,000 to some 50 people.”

The PTI leader said Shah claimed that the federation had looted Rs249 billion. “He [the CM] is an educated person and should know that the due share has already been given to all provinces. The total tax collection is Rs3,908 billion, and due share from it was given to all provinces.” He said that this year tax collection from Sindh remained low and all provinces got a less share.

He said the CM had once again tried to play the Sindh card. “In fact, huge corruption was done in the Sindh health budget. During the last 12 years, Rs22 billion were given to the health budget.”

Locust attacks

The PTI leader said that CM Shah claims that the federal government has done nothing on the matter of locust attacks.

He said that from last year’s budget, Sindh government has purchased 40 luxury vehicles for their personal use on the pretext of spraying locusts but purchased only six spraying machines.

He said the federal government had given Sindh an airplane for spraying, which had been parked at the Sukkur Airport for the last one and half months. “The provincial minister Ismail Rahu is not giving oil and pesticides for this airplane to use in the locust-affected areas.

“CM Shah is claiming that they have purchased luxury vehicles on the order of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Why is the chief minister not mentioning the Provincial Disaster Management Authority?”

Sheikh added that the chief minister and his lackeys would use new vehicles for hunting. “They are lying in the name of the NDMA.”