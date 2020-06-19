Two more police officials succumb to COVID-19

Two more police officials of the Sindh police succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the novel coronavirus death toll of the province’s law enforcers to 11. There are several other cops who have tested positive for the virus across the province.

One of the latest victims, namely Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa Satti, was posted at the Defence police station in District South of Karachi. He was on a 10-day casual leave and under treatment for COVID-19 in the Sadiqabad area of Rawalpindi, where he breathed his last.

The other victim, namely Police Constable Mumtaz, alias Mamu, was posted at Security-ll, Hassan Square, Karachi Range. Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghufran Jaffery, 52, who was posted at the Gulberg police station in the city, had lost his life due to COVID-19 the previous evening.

Jaffery had been in quarantine at his house after being diagnosed on June 14. Police said his condition had turned critical in the evening, following which he was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Besides the 11 police officials of the Sindh police who have lost their lives to COVID-19, a total of 877 cops of the provincial police department have tested positive for the coronavirus to date. Of them, 630 are active patients while 238 have recovered.