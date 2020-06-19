Three dead in Dir incidents

DIR: Three persons including a minor girl were killed in two separate incidents on Thursday in Rokhan, an outskirt area of Dir city in Upper Dir district, police and local sources said. The first incident took place when a car fell into a deep ravine while it was going to Mirashpatti from Dir at 1am Thursday. Dir police said that two persons travelling in the vehicle died on the spot. The victims were identified as Farooq and driver Zubair. Another incident happened in the same area where a six-year-old girl identified as Zainab became a victim of her own brother’s weapon as a bullet hit the girl and she died on the spot.