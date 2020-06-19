ANP leader Khalil Abbas Khattak dies of Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Senior Vice-President and a former Member Provincial Assembly Khalil Abbas Khattak died of coronavirus on Thursday.

The family sources said the late leader had tested positive for Covid-19 a week back. He had been quarantined at his home since then. He was taken to a hospital in Islamabad on Wednesday after his condition deteriorated where he lost battle to Covid-19. The body was transported to Akora Khattak town of the Nowshera district which was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard by following the standard operating procedures. He was the younger brother of former federal minister Masood Abbas Khattak and nephew of erstwhile provincial minister Jan Muhammad Khattak.