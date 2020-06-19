Punjab food dept likely to release wheat to flour mills soon

LAHORE: Punjab food department is most likely to start releasing wheat to flour mills soon to reduce flour price which on Wednesday was hiked by Rs25 per 20kg bag to Rs 1025.

With new price revision, the 10 kg flour bags would now cost masses Rs525 following Rs15 increase. The shooting prices of flour have never been seen to rise to such a level. In the last just about a month, wheat flour price has been jacked up to Rs 51.25 per kg from Rs40 per kg.

The latest jump in the price of flour has been blamed by flour mill owners on what they call continuous upward trend in the wheat price, which is hovering around Rs1900 to Rs2000 per 40kg in the open market.

Millers were of the view that food department did not allow them to buy wheat during procurement drive and they are totally dependent on whatever available grains at the open market at much exorbitant rates.

Meanwhile, in an important development, federal government has asked Punjab to start releasing wheat to mills in major cities with a view to curb flour price to certain level. A proposal in this regard is being finalised for issuing 100,000 to 400,000 tons wheat to mills at Rs1500 to Rs1600 per 40 kg in order to cap flour price at Rs850 to Rs900 per 20kg bag.

The members of Pakistan Flour Mills Association already expressed fear about further rise in flour prices due to rising wheat prices in open market. They suggested that release of wheat to flour mills was the only option left with the provincial government if it really wants to control unabated soaring price of flour in the market.

The price of wheat in the open market would breach level of Rs2,100 per 40 kg in the next few days if the government does not adopt proactive approach for controlling the price of wheat, mill owners said. With price of wheat touching Rs2000 per 40 kg in the market, the price of 20 kg flour has gone up to Rs1000 and if Rs100 or so grinding charges are added in it then the ex-mill price of a 20 kg bag of flour becomes 1100, which is too much, said a flour mill owner.

The ruling group of Pakistan Flour Mills Association is consulting with the high ups to prevent further rise in flour prices but if the price of wheat is not controlled, the flour rate is bound to go up, said a leader of PFMA.

In this worrying situation, he said the government should immediately start releasing wheat from official stocks to the flour mills as they do not have wheat at the moment. This is the only option to reverse wheat prices, he said, adding if this situation is allowed to continue in same direction of price hike, flour rates may go up to unprecedented levels. In this disturbing scenario, the entire responsibility will be on the government, PFMA leader observed.