Fuel availability crisis: Nine OMCs found involved in hoarding, black marketing of POL products

ISLAMABAD: The 8-member committee headed by Dr Shafi-ur-Rehman Afridi, DG Oil has recommended the punitive actions including termination of licences against nine oil marketing companies for hoarding and black marketing the POL products which resulted in huge POL supply crisis in the country from June 1 till to date.

In its interim report, the committee has found the nine OMCs involved in hoarding and black-marketing and guilty as well for dropping their sales. The 9 OMCs include Shell Pakistan Limited, TOTAL PARCO Pakistan Limited, APL (Attock Petroleum Limited), AOPSL (Attock Oil Pakistan Limited), BYCO, GO, HSCOL and PUMA and BE (Bakri Energy).

More importantly, the committee as per the report has also notices serious breaches of safety rules and regulations such as tank or gantry distance requirements for storing POL products for storing highly combustible products at few of the private storage handling companies such as PMC, ATT, ATC, ZY & Co, Al Noor. Majority of their private terminals were initially designed to keep molasses, ethanol and chemicals. Later on somehow, they managed to convert their storages into PMG and HOBC which is big safety hazards in case of any mishap.

The reports says as per OCAC record, SO has significantly increased its market share from 32.9-35.7 percent to 54.2 per cent (at the time of fuel crisis). Their Keamari Terminal’s are operating round the clock for the last two weeks.

The petrol stocks of GO (Gas & Oil Company) were 54000 MT at Keamari & Port Qasim. During April 2020, GO market share remained 9.30-14 percent whereas decreased to 11.2 percent during June 1,2020 to June 10,2020 (time of fuel crisis). Owing to huge stocks and prevailing situation, GO must have pushed the product in the market, which they failed. Whereas HSD share dropped from 10.7 percent (May 2020) to 8.3 percent (June 1-10,2020).

Petrol stocks of HESCO Petroleum Limited (HPL) were 43000MT at Keamari and Port Qasim and during April, 2020, their market share has been significantly decreased from 10.3 percent to 7.6 percent during fuel crisis period. HPL had sufficient stocks available with it and it could have pushed the products in the market to ensure continuity of supply of POL products to end customers and to avert dry out at their stations which they have failed as they have been found guilty of product hoarding had encouraged black marketing of petroleum products in the country. Moreover, HSD share also dropped from 8.6 percent (May 2020) to 5.7 percent during crisis period which seems a deliberate attempt to create product shortage.

According to the report, PUMA imported 3000MT on May 27, must have catered their marketing demand on priority by providing petrol to their retail outlets in order to have availability of petrol to general public rather keeping it in tanks for other transactions. Very meager dispatches of only 280MT of petrol were recorded (from May 27, 2020 to June 8, 2020). PUMA did not proactively, ex-bond their import consignment of 5000MT petrol (received on June 6) to dispatch the product.

It is also that PUMA Petrol market share dropped from 2.3 percent (May 2020) to 0.6 percent (from June 1 to June 10, 2020). In this way, they were found in hoarding the product, not supplying to their retail network/general public, resultantly encouraged black marketing.

The report also pointed out about other OMCs, who dropped the share in the market to avert the losses as compared to previous month saying that the share of SPL got reduced from 10.2 percent in May 2020 to 6.1 percent in June 2020 because of massive drop in sale, and share of TPPL sliced down to 10.2 percent from 13.8 percent, and APL’s share declined to 6.7 percent from 9.0 percent, AOSPL share got shrunk to 0.1 percent from 0.5 percent, BYCO’s share got reduced to 0.2 percent from 3.6 percent and BE’s share to 0.2 percent from 2.3 percent.

It is evident that SPL, TPPL, APL, AOPSL, BYCO, GO, HSCOL and PUMA and BE, sales dropped substantially and the committee member in the report have recommended necessary punitive action against the said OMCs.

The committee member also strongly recommend to take strict measures against the OMCs who are involved in meager or nil sales as per license term should be issued show cause notice for not performing up to the required standards. In case, in one month of time no significant improvement is witnessed their marketing license should be cancelled.

As refineries are strategic assets of the country and the product lead time is essential, therefore, it needs to be assured by the refineries that they produce maximum product in June and July, 2020 so that overall supply chain equilibrium of all products in the country could be maintained. “HDIP and explosive department should be empowered to take strict actions against these private operators,” recommends the committee.