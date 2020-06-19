Aftab Sherpao vows to resist bid to roll back 18th Amendment

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the diatribe of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the 18th constitutional amendment, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday said his party would launch a protest movement if the government attempted to reverse the landmark legislation.

In a statement issued from Watan Kor, QWP’s headquarters, he said the federal government had miserably failed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore, the prime minister was trying to divert attention of the opposition by raising non-issues.

Rejecting the prime minister’s remarks that the 18th amendment was made in haste, Aftab Sherpao said those wishing to roll back the 18th Amendment would have to bite the dust. “The 18th Amendment was made after eight months of deliberation and hard work,” he recalled. The QWP leader said it would damage the federation if an attempt was made to reverse the 18th amendment.

“We will resist the move to roll back the 18th amendment as it amounted to usurping the rights of the smaller provinces,” he added. The QWP leader said the selected prime minister was conspiring to introduce the presidential form of government in the country, which was not acceptable to the opposition.

He also dismissed the remarks of the prime minister against the National Finance Commission award, saying that it was a constitutional body that ensured the judicious distribution of resources among the provinces. He rather demanded that the share of the provinces should be increased in the NFC award and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given true representation in it.

“It seems the selected prime minister is bent upon damaging the federation. He poses a threat to the national security. The country will plunge into anarchy if he was allowed to take such ill-advised decisions,” he maintained. Aftab Sherpao said the federal government should adopt austerity measures by reducing the non-development expenditure. He said the government would not be allowed to take controversial steps as it would weaken the federation.

He pointed out that strong federating units were necessary for a robust federation so the government should desist from making unwise decisions. The QWP leader added the federation should give more powers to the federating units instead of amending the 18th amendment. He feared that imprudent decisions would pit the federating units against the centre.