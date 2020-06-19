Covid-19: 300 cops to perform duty in hot spot areas of Pindi

Rawalpindi: To ensure implementation on directives of Punjab government regarding preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic, Rawalpindi police devised security plan for hotspots of Rawalpindi city in view of smart lockdown.

Rawalpindi police has devised security plan to ensure implementation on government directives of smart lockdown and monitoring of these 21 hotspots. Irrespective of police stations manpower, a special police squad comprising 300 police officials has been tasked to ensure implementation on preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

SSP investigation Tariq Wilayat said that amidst rising suspects of COVID-19, police will ensure implementation on directives of Punjab government and any violation on preventive measures against Coronavirus will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said police officials performing responsibilities in hotspot areas of COVID-19 will ensure implementation with all subsequent precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

He also added that all available resources will be employed to ensure implementation on directives of Punjab government for hotspot areas and keeping ensure smart lockdown strategy of the government.